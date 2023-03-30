Donald Trump Jr. invokes murderous dictators in denouncing the indictment of his father
In a bizarre statement from Donald Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr. attacked Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who he claimed is "Soros backed."

"This is, like, Communist-level sh*t," Trump Jr. said, although he didn't explain exactly how. Presumably, he meant it as a reference more to dictators that go after their political opponents. His problem, again, however, is that the grand jury made the indictment, not an individual district attorney or prosecutor.

He went on to cite Mao, Stalin, and Pol Pot, none of whom were big on using the legal system.

Chinese dictator Mao Zedong was responsible for anywhere between 45 and 60 million deaths, the Washington Post reported.

"Between the early 1930s and his death in 1953, Joseph Stalin had more than a million of his own citizens executed," explained one Princeton University book. "Millions more fell victim to forced labor, deportation, famine, bloody massacres, and detention and interrogation by Stalin's henchmen. Stalin's Genocides is the chilling story of these crimes."

Pol Pot killed 1.5 million to 3 million people as part of his forced labor camps, the University of Minnesota's Department of Holocaust and Genocide studies explained.

Thus far there hasn't been any mass genocide linked to the indictment of Trump.

Speaking to MSNBC about Don Jr.'s hyperbole, former Watergate prosecutor Nick Akerman said that this is just another example of Trump's people making claims about voting machines being linked to Venezuela.

