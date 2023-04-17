Donald Trump Jr. hit with backlash from conservatives after he calls for end to Bud Light boycott

Donald Trump Jr. is on the receiving end of backlash from conservatives who say he's taking too soft an approach to boycotts of Bud Light over its partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, Fox News reported.

Last week, Trump Jr. called for an end to the boycotts, citing Bud Light's parent company Anheuser-Busch's history of donating to Republicans. Additionally, seemingly realizing they were attacking a friendly brand, the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) quietly deleted a tweet and fundraising page where people could donate money and receive a drink koozie.

"Thanks to Dylan Mulvaney, we can all finally admit that Bud Light tastes like water," the now-deleted tweet read, according to the Daily Beast. "With our new [koozies], you can make sure no one confuses Bud Light with real beer ever again."

In a tweet responding to the report, the Daily Wire's Mat Walsh said the GOP establishment "is circling the wagons around Anheuser Busch. These people don’t have any interest in pushing back against corporate wokeism or transgenderism."

"In fact they want to help normalize both. This is grassroots conservatism vs the establishment, as always," he added.

In his podcast last week, Trump Jr. defended Anheuser-Busch and said the boycott should cease.

"So, here’s the deal. Anheuser-Busch totally sh** the bed with this Dylan Mulvaney thing. I’m not, though, for destroying an American, an iconic company for something like this," Trump Jr. said Thursday.

"The company itself doesn’t participate in the same leftist nonsense as the other big conglomerates," he added. "Frankly, they don’t participate in the same woke garbage that other people in the beer industry actually do, who are significantly worse offenders when I looked into it. But if they do this again, then it’s on them. Then, screw them."

Trump Jr.'s words were met with immediate pushback from Mulvaney's critics.

"I hope his listeners are not listening and have minds of their own," tweeted conservative commentator Dr. Carol M. Swain.

"We have them on the ropes right now. And then...this?" tweeted Newsweek opinion editor Josh Hammer.

"Bud Light didn’t need to put out it’s non-apology, and people would’ve forgotten about it and continued to drink the brand," tweeted conservative influencer Ian Miles Cheong. "But they did, and conservatives like Trump Jr. accepted the non-apology, so their stock price went up. Rule of thumb: go woke, get rich."

As the Mulvaney controversy continued to swirl this Friday, Budweiser released an America-themed ad showing the American flag as well as a Clydesdale horse passing by famous American landmarks.