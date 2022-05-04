Donald Trump Jr. met with the Jan. 6 committee for 'several hours' this week: report
Donald Trump Jr. speaking at the Culture War tour at Antelope Gymnasium in 2019. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Donald Trump Jr. sat down for a virtual interview with the Jan. 6 committee on Tuesday, according to Politico and other news outlets.

The interview with the son of the former president reportedly lasted “several hours,” according to unnamed sources cited by Politico.

"Trump Jr. joins a growing list of close associates and family members of the former President to cooperate with the committee. His sister Ivanka, her husband and top Trump adviser Jared Kushner and Trump Jr.'s fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle have all sat for interviews with the committee," CNN noted.

The publication added that "Trump Jr. answered all the questions and did not assert the Fifth Amendment during the interview."

Texts from former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows obtained by CNN showed Trump Jr. concerns on Jan. 6, as the attack on the U.S. Capitol was unfolding.

“He’s got to condemn this [sh*t] Asap. The Capitol Police tweet is not enough,” Trump Jr. texted.

Trump Jr. has also faced criticism for his texts prior to Jan. 6, in which he urged Meadows to ensure his father got a second term despite losing the 2020 election to Democrat Joe Biden.

