Trump Jr. 'belongs in the slammer' after damning texts show his 'treasonous criminality': experts
Donald Trump, Jr. is facing calls for his arrest after CNN published text messages to Mark Meadows showing a scheme to overturn the 2020 presidential election, which was won by Joe Biden.

"Two days after the 2020 presidential election, as votes were still being tallied, Donald Trump’s eldest son texted then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows that “we have operational control” to ensure his father would get a second term, with Republican majorities in the US Senate and swing state legislatures, CNN has learned. In the text, which has not been previously reported, Donald Trump Jr. lays out ideas for keeping his father in power by subverting the Electoral College process, according to the message reviewed by CNN," the network reported.

The messages were obtained by the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.

“It’s very simple,” Trump Jr. texted Meadows. “We have multiple paths We control them all.”

Legal experts were shocked by the revelation.

Richard Painter, the chief White House ethics lawyer in the George W. Bush administration, said the messages were evidence of a crime.

"This was an attempted putsch. He belongs in the slammer!" Painter wrote.

Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner called it "treasonous criminality."

"The 'Subject' line of Don Jr.’s email might as well have been, 'I’m a member of my father’s criminal conspiracy to overturn the election.' How long do we have to endure this open, treasonous criminality by Trump and company before someone gets indicted?" he wondered.

Journalist Keith Olbermann also expected the president's eldest son would end up in the slammer.




