'Fire Wray Fire Faucci': Report uncovers Don Trump Jr's rambling text to Mark Meadows

In the wake of his father's defeat at the hands of President Joe Biden, Donald Trump Jr. sent a lengthy, rambling text to then-Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows in which he outlined a plan for keeping former President Donald Trump in power.

The text message, which was published by Talking Points Memo, reveals Trump Jr. advocating a multi-pronged approach to keeping his father in the Oval Office, ranging from efforts to get state legislatures to refuse to certify the election results to having Congress refuse to certify the results on January 6th, 2021.

"It’s very simple," the text began. "If through our lawsuits and recounts the Secretary of States on each state cannot certify that states vote the State Assemblies can step in and vote to put forward the electoral slate Republicans control Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Carolina etc we get Trump electors There is a Safe Harbor on 8 December if for whatever reason you miss that the Electors then cannot meet in the individual state Capitols on 14 December So we either have a vote WE control and WE win OR it gets kicked to Congress 6 January 2021 the House meets to vote- by state party delegation 1 vote per state California 1 ; Montana 1 Republicans control 28 states Democrats 22 states Once again Trump wins Senate votes for VP Pence wins Summary We have multiple paths We control them all We have operational control Total leverage."

Trump Jr. also said it was time for Trump to fire his many enemies within the administration, including FBI Director Christopher Wray and infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci.

"POTUS must start 2nd Term now Fire Wray ; Fire Faucci (sic) Make Grennel interim head of FBI Have Barr select Special Prosecutor on HardDrivefromHell Biden crime family," he wrote.