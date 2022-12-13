'I feel bad for Rudy': Mike Pompeo says Giuliani's Hunter Biden claims don't 'make sense'

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday said that former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani was wrong to accuse him of covering up data from Hunter Biden's laptop.

In a recent interview with Newsmax, Giuliani claimed that Pompeo had "buried" the laptop's hard drive.

“I gave it to Hannity in early 2019, then to John Solomon, then to Mike Pompeo, who also buried it," Giuliani said. "And you should know that now that he’s running for president — and I will tell you the whole story about that at some point. I’ll write it out."

On Tuesday, Pompeo told Real America's Voice host David Brody that he could not "make sense" out of Giuliani's claims.

"Not much to say," Pompeo told Brody. "I feel bad for Rudy. You know, Sean Hannity, John Solomon, Mike Pompeo: noted leftists. Right? I feel bad. I'll leave it there."

The former secretary of state encouraged Giuliani to write out his grievances.

"I can't — I don't know," Pompeo said. "I have no idea. First, he said I gave them everything and then he kind of said, well, I gave them half. I don't know how to respond other than to say that we never covered up anything that was important to American national security."

"I was the secretary of state," he pointed out. "I'm not sure why Hunter Biden's laptop would have been particularly relevant to my particular role at that time. But if he wants to write it out, I'm happy to respond to something once I can make sense of it."

