'Scummy racist' Trump Jr. ripped for celebrating destruction of George Floyd mural as act of God

The former president's son, Donald Trump Jr., took to Instagram and Twitter on Wednesday morning to celebrate the destruction by lightning of a George Floyd mural in Toledo, Ohio.
"This will drive some people nuts but oh well," Trump wrote on Instagram alongside a screen shot from an article about the mural being destroyed. "I mean you have to wonder if someone, like a higher power, is telling us something here?!? Obviously what happened to George Floyd should never happen anywhere!!! That said, objectively speaking, given his history I'm not sure turning him into a deity and a role model for our children is exactly the right idea either. Also please don't tell me they're not trying to turn him into a role model/hero there's statues of him going up all over the country etc. etc. The same lunatics who want to erase our founding fathers want statues of this man all over the place. Again, we can learn from a disastrous situation but the pendulum seems to always correct way too far these days."
In the comments on Instagram, Trump Jr. added: "I mean when was the last time you heard of a building being destroyed by lightning? A brick wall that's not a conductor of electricity? This stuff really doesn't happen that often."
On Twitter he added, "I am a builder and I'm not sure I've ever heard of it."
Although the comments to Trump Jr.'s Instagram post were "limited," he got plenty of responses on Twitter — where people mocked him for claiming to be a builder, for his alleged drug use, and just for being racist.
