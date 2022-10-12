Donald Trump Jr. says Democrats are pretending to believe in the 'tenants' of their party's platform

Donald Trump Junior on Tuesday night accused President Joe Biden and the Democratic Party of faking their support of the various policies that propelled them to power over former President Donald Trump in 2020.

An energized Junior bellowed into his camera:

Like, does anyone really believe that like, 80-year-old, like, old-school Irish Joe Biden believes 95 percent of the crap that he pushes on a daily basis? Do you think that any of the ideas of today's radical Democrat left – the people that are in charge – do you think that they believe any of the stuff that are like, the tenants [sic] of the Democrat Party?

Junior then asked a series of questions that mischaracterized key issues that voters are considering before they head to the polls in November's midterm elections, which are a mere 28 days away:

Do you think that Joe Biden thinks it's wonderful to have biological men competing against girls in sports? Uh, do you think that they believe that a three-year-old should be able to change their gender permanently, uh, based on the expert [sic] advice? Do you believe any of this garbage? Do you think that they want the neverending wars? I mean, there's been such a reversal in Democrat leadership.

READ MORE: President Joe Biden: 'I believe I can beat Donald Trump again'

The bombastic video that Junior posted to Rumble comes as Republicans contort themselves to defend the United States Senate candidacy of ex-football star Herschel Walker, whose tumultuous campaign in Georgia's contest has been rocked by reports that he fathered secret children and paid for one of his ex-girlfriends to have an abortion.

Watch below or at this link.





Junior tonight says that Democrats “believe that a 3 year-old should be able to change their gender permanently.” pic.twitter.com/UUWajl1Gtc

— Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) October 12, 2022