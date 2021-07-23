Donald Trump Jr. pushes girlfriend Guilfoyle as Meghan McCain's replacement on The View -- and it doesn't go well

Responding to a report from the East Bay Times that former Fox News personality Kimberly Guilfoyle is being considered for the "conservative" seat on ABC's "The View," boyfriend Donald Trump Jr. gave his current girlfriend his whole-hearted endorsement on Twitter, which was not received well.

According to the report, the ABC talk show is looking to fill the seat that is being vacated by Meghan McCain -- the daughter of the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) -- which has traditionally been held by a conservative personality.

The Daily Mail is reporting, "The names of controversial media personalities being floated include Kimberly Guilfoyle, Megyn Kelly and Candace Owens."

That, in turn, led Trump Jr. to tweet: "LOL, hey ⁦@ABC⁩ even I'd tune in to see ⁦@kimguilfoyle⁩ do this. Kim vs the other 4 doesn't seem like a fair fight though. You may need a few more libs"... which led critics of the son of former president Donald Trump to point out Guilfoyle's scandal-plagued firing at Fox News.

