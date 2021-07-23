Donald Trump Jr. pushes girlfriend Guilfoyle as Meghan McCain's replacement on The View -- and it doesn't go well

Responding to a report from the East Bay Times that former Fox News personality Kimberly Guilfoyle is being considered for the "conservative" seat on ABC's "The View," boyfriend Donald Trump Jr. gave his current girlfriend his whole-hearted endorsement on Twitter, which was not received well.
According to the report, the ABC talk show is looking to fill the seat that is being vacated by Meghan McCain -- the daughter of the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) -- which has traditionally been held by a conservative personality.
The Daily Mail is reporting, "The names of controversial media personalities being floated include Kimberly Guilfoyle, Megyn Kelly and Candace Owens."
That, in turn, led Trump Jr. to tweet: "LOL, hey @ABC even I'd tune in to see @kimguilfoyle do this. Kim vs the other 4 doesn't seem like a fair fight though. You may need a few more libs"... which led critics of the son of former president Donald Trump to point out Guilfoyle's scandal-plagued firing at Fox News.
You can see a few responses below:
@DonaldJTrumpJr @ABC @kimguilfoyle Why she would just get fired like at fox for sexual harassment. Besides she doesn't have a TV face— scott (@scott) 1626997211.0
@DonaldJTrumpJr @ABC @kimguilfoyle Wait... Are you saying your girlfriend is tougher than you?— 💀DeathMetalViking💀 (@💀DeathMetalViking💀) 1626999667.0
@DonaldJTrumpJr @ABC @kimguilfoyle The problem is that none of you are paper-trained.— Saint Brian The Godless (@Saint Brian The Godless) 1627003385.0
@DonaldJTrumpJr @ABC @kimguilfoyle She has already been fired from 1 news agency due to sexual misconduct. She is… https://t.co/Scq24GnaPS— Visibility Unlimited (@Visibility Unlimited) 1627047498.0
@DonaldJTrumpJr @ABC @kimguilfoyle Somebody’s running out of money and needs to put the girlfriend to work …?🤫— MG 🇺🇸💙 (@MG 🇺🇸💙) 1627015472.0
@DonaldJTrumpJr @ABC @kimguilfoyle I know she’s part of your brand with the sexual harassment and all. But, usually… https://t.co/CN6nJ6KJLt— Elizabeth (@Elizabeth) 1627003916.0
@DonaldJTrumpJr @ABC @kimguilfoyle Didn't she get fired from her last network gig for sexual harassment?— Eric Jennings #BlackLivesMatter 🌈 (@Eric Jennings #BlackLivesMatter 🌈) 1626997140.0
@DonaldJTrumpJr @ABC @kimguilfoyle I don't think there's enough cocaine in that green room for Kim. https://t.co/bBTtJdoddB— This ain't no Disco 🆘️ (@This ain't no Disco 🆘️) 1626996795.0
@DonaldJTrumpJr @ABC @kimguilfoyle Dude. Get a hobby or better yet a job. Oh, that’s why you want her to get this j… https://t.co/NfwrFZemNJ— Tom Dubreuil (@Tom Dubreuil) 1627045759.0
@DonaldJTrumpJr @ABC @kimguilfoyle Kimmy will need a job while you're being prosecuted then jailed.— 2cats510 (@2cats510) 1627001736.0
@DonaldJTrumpJr @ABC @kimguilfoyle They’re looking for a host, not a parasite.— The Handsome Cabin Boy (@The Handsome Cabin Boy) 1627000109.0
@DonaldJTrumpJr @ABC @kimguilfoyle Drag your trash out for collection like everybody else, don't dump it on The View.— grass under my feet (@grass under my feet) 1626997554.0
@DonaldJTrumpJr @ABC @kimguilfoyle are you like... 4 years old?— Seany baby! (@Seany baby!) 1626996821.0
@DonaldJTrumpJr @ABC @kimguilfoyle People would be puking— "International Strategery" (Ret.) (@"International Strategery" (Ret.)) 1626998693.0
@DonaldJTrumpJr @ABC @kimguilfoyle Dude, lay off the blow and get a J-O-B— ❄️🍍 Paulie D. Cbus 🌐 (@❄️🍍 Paulie D. Cbus 🌐) 1626996770.0
@DonaldJTrumpJr @ABC @kimguilfoyle Remember that time that Kimberly Guilfoyle got fired from Fox because she was ma… https://t.co/6dawPyD70k— Dane Southard (@Dane Southard) 1626996775.0
@DonaldJTrumpJr @ABC @kimguilfoyle I liked Kimberly better when she was with Gavin. https://t.co/JYz8eIoiSe— Waxing Poetic (@Waxing Poetic) 1627004271.0
@DonaldJTrumpJr @ABC @kimguilfoyle Dad loves Ivanka more— TheGhostofSideline_Observer (@TheGhostofSideline_Observer) 1626997578.0