Donald Trump Jr brutally mocked for sharing his dad’s criminal denials: ‘Flip before Ivanka does’

First son Donald Trump, Jr. (screengrab)
Donald Trump Jr. shared his father's criminal denials on Twitter, which has banned the twice-impeached one-term president over his election lies that led to the Jan. 6 insurrection.
New York attorney general Letitia James' office announced its investigation of Trump Organization was now criminal, as well as civil, and the former president lashed out in a lengthy statement from the blog in social media exile, which his namesake son tweeted out.
Other social media users mocked -- and fact-checked -- Trump Jr.'s attempt to get his father's message out.
@DonaldJTrumpJr Your best bet is to flip on his ass before Ivanka flips on all of you.— PCR RitesGood (@PCR RitesGood)1621441826.0
@DonaldJTrumpJr Not everything is political, Jr. Perhaps don't break the law and the types of things wouldn't happe… https://t.co/ynPXq0xgdh— Jess Balzer (@Jess Balzer)1621442232.0
@DonaldJTrumpJr Also - you guys were also informed. It wasn't through leaks. https://t.co/NgOAhJUpCU— Jess Balzer (@Jess Balzer)1621442303.0
@DonaldJTrumpJr If you didn’t want to be the target of criminal investigations, you shouldn’t have engaged in shady or criminal activities.— ChirpyTopiary (@ChirpyTopiary)1621441711.0
@DonaldJTrumpJr Trump's criminal defense, he created Space Force? https://t.co/DIOk5jCofD— ⭐️ Merrily vaccinated! ⭐️ (@⭐️ Merrily vaccinated! ⭐️)1621443097.0
@DonaldJTrumpJr Why didn’t he just tweet his statement... oh wait.... lmfaoooooo https://t.co/M8elfbw9b2— MeidasZach (@MeidasZach)1621441725.0
@DonaldJTrumpJr Con Junior, you’re going to prison. You’ll get rehab for free.— Hoodlum 🇺🇸 (@Hoodlum 🇺🇸)1621441407.0
@DonaldJTrumpJr Justice is finally coming for you https://t.co/Wbpvae2QNU— Indp04 (@Indp04)1621441586.0
@DonaldJTrumpJr Dad no longer has Barr to shield him from consequences. Soon the entire world will know what he and… https://t.co/XqwSyEXvOV— KwitFollowingMe 🇺🇲🧘♀️🌛🌕🌜 (@KwitFollowingMe 🇺🇲🧘♀️🌛🌕🌜)1621442034.0
@DonaldJTrumpJr Oh this is a hoot! The former guy sounds pretty scared. And he should be. Years of criminal activi… https://t.co/wzGnSNtdGH— suzyaz (@suzyaz)1621444151.0