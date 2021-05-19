Donald Trump Jr brutally mocked for sharing his dad’s criminal denials: ‘Flip before Ivanka does’
First son Donald Trump, Jr. (screengrab)

Donald Trump Jr. shared his father's criminal denials on Twitter, which has banned the twice-impeached one-term president over his election lies that led to the Jan. 6 insurrection.

New York attorney general Letitia James' office announced its investigation of Trump Organization was now criminal, as well as civil, and the former president lashed out in a lengthy statement from the blog in social media exile, which his namesake son tweeted out.

Other social media users mocked -- and fact-checked -- Trump Jr.'s attempt to get his father's message out.