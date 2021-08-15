Donald Trump Jr faces backlash for gloating over swift fall of Afghanistan: 'Rooting against America again?'
Donald Trump, Jr. speaking with supporters of President of the United States Donald Trump at a "Keep America Great" rally at Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix, Arizona. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Donald Trump Jr. gloated over the swiftly unfolding collapse of Afghanistan to Taliban forces -- and was hit was furious backlash.

The twice-impeached one-term president's namesake son blamed the collapse on President Joe Biden's intelligence analysts, and used the tragedy to attack his father's successor on a laundry list of topics that appear regularly on Fox News programming.

"Not surprising," Trump Jr. said, responding to a tweet from political scientist Bruno Maçães. "Biden's woke 'intelligence' gurus are the same ones who were WRONG on Russian collusion & Russian bounties, WRONG about China & Iran being 'competitors,' WRONG on Covid origins, WRONG on Hunter's laptop, & WRONG on basically everything else."

Other social media users quickly fact-checked Trump Jr. and called him out.