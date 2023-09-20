Trump Jr's social media account apparently hacked: 'Sad to announce my father has passed away'

A social media account belonging to Donald Trump Jr. was apparently hacked and used to announce his father had died.

His account on X, formerly known as Twitter, posted the announcement Wednesday at 8:25 a.m. and then immediately reposted it, and claimed that he would himself enter the 2024 presidential race.

"I'm sad to announce, my father Donald Trump has passed away," the account posted. "I will be running for president in 2024."

The account then offered a message of support for crytpo currency influencer Richard Heart, who has been sued by the Securities and Exchange Commission over claims he used “at least” $12 million in proceeds from his products to buy luxury items.

The account then suggested it had messages between Trump and the late financier and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein and took a shot at X owner Elon Musk.

Then whoever had control of Trump Jr.'s account used a racial slur to refer to President Joe Biden, claimed an attack on North Korea was imminent and called out to video game streamer Adin Ross.