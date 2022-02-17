Former prosecutor explains why he thinks the Justice Department could be quietly going after Trump

Former prosecutor and "Justice Matters" legal explainer Glenn Kirschner took to Twitter to explain that it's entirely possible that the U.S. Justice Department is investigating former President Donald Trump.

Kirschner explained that when he was working on a case for two years while a Washington Post columnist kept complaining that the Justice Department wasn't "pursuing justice."

Grand jury investigations are secret, so the only people who would be willing to reveal there was a DOJ probe would be witnesses. They may not have witnessed yet, and only be working with paperwork and information revealed in Jan. 6 prosecutions.

Many Americans have spent the year since the Jan. 6 attack demanding accountability for Trump's involvement. However, the probes into the alleged misdeeds of the former president continue to move forward. That could give the DOJ some extra space to focus on their own cases and allowing the New York attorney general and Fulton County district attorney to handle their own investigations.

WATCH: Eric Trump says he wants to have dinner with Jesus — just so he can complain to him about Biden

In a 2021 report on CBS’ “60 Minutes,” federal prosecutor Michael Sherwin indicated that there was already an investigation that has been launched by the Justice Department.

“What I could tell you is this: Based upon, again, what we see in the public record and what we see in public statements in court, we have plenty of people — we have soccer moms from Ohio — that were arrested saying, ‘Well, I did this because my president said I had to take back our house.’ That moves the needle towards that direction. Maybe the president is culpable for those actions," Sherwin said. "But also you see in the public record, too, militia members saying, ‘You know what? We did this because Trump just talks a big game. He's just all talk. We did what he wouldn't do.'"

"You have investigators looking into the president’s role?" asked "60 Minutes" co-host Scott Pelley.

"We have people looking at everything, correct," Sherwin replied. "Everything’s being looked at."

Last summer, the New York Times revealed that the Justice Department was investigating who was behind leaks of classified information early in Trump's White House. The information included spying on Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and his children. In that case, however, Trump's DOJ was part of the probe, because Trump wanted to uncover who leaked the information.



