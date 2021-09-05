Kevin McCarthy accused of trying to 'bury the facts' about Trump's involvement in the Capitol riot

During an appearance on MSNBC with host Alex Witt, GOP campaign consultant Susan Del Percio said House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's attempts to bully the telecommunications companies into withholding information on lawmaker's call on Jan 6th is his way of protecting Donald Trump and himself.

"I just want to be clear that right now this is a request," host Witt began before adding, "It has yet to reach the level of a subpoena but that may be what comes next on this," then asking former Rep. David Jolly (R-FL), "We know he talked to Donald Trump during the insurrection. If he has nothing to hide, why not comply?"

"That's exactly right," Jolly replied. "Once again it's important to baseline there and say Kevin McCarthy is scared. Not just because of what his personal knowledge is related to his conversations with Donald Trump that day, and also perhaps some of the planning mechanisms that went into January 6th, but he's scared of the political fallout of that. You're seeing the swift reaction. I do think, should this go to a subpoena, it very well may get litigated and litigated quickly."

Turning to Del Percio, Witt asked, "Do you think this is a legitimate case, a legitimate case of obstruction or do you think it's just McCarthy's attempt to try to delegitimatize and muddy the waters around this investigation?"

"I don't know legally if it would be obstruction, David could probably speak to that," she replied. "I heard a lot of legal experts say most likely no, it would be hard to go after him on a charge of obstruction. I do think as David said, this is all about operating from fear. They are trying to delay this as long as possible because, eventually, I think the truth will come out. Kevin McCarthy is scared of the facts and that's why he's trying to bury them."

Watch below:



