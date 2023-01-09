Multi-million dollar lawsuit filed against Trump — 'alleging conspiracy, wrongful death and more'

Another summons has been issued to Donald Trump in a case related to the Jan. 6 insurrection.

The former president was served notice Monday of a civil lawsuit filed by the longtime girlfriend of the late Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick alleging conspiracy, wrongful death and other complaints against Trump and two rioters involved in the attack, reported CBS News correspondent Scott MacFarlane.

“The horrific events of January 6 2021, including Officer Sicknick’s tragic, wrongful death, were a direct and foreseeable consequence of the defendants’ unlawful actions,” the suit alleges.

The lawsuit brought by Sandra Garza was filed in District of Columbia federal court the day before the insurrection's second anniversary and demands millions of dollars in damages.