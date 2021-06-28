Trump’s lawyer says ex-president is in the clear while grand jury soldiers onward

President Donald Trump's lawyers are celebrating before after Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance walked them through forthcoming charges against the former president's company, the Trump Organization.

According to Politico, lawyer Ronald Fischetti met with Vance's team last week and revealed information about the indictments.

"According to Fischetti, members of Vance's team said they were considering bringing charges against the Trump Organization and its individual employees related to alleged failures to pay taxes on corporate benefits and perks," said the report. Allen Weisselberg and his two children were given considerable "perks" like cars, apartments, tuition costs and other things.

"We asked, 'Is there anything else?'" Fischetti told the site. "They said, 'No.'"

"It's crazy that that's all they had," he told Politico.

They also indicated Trump personally wasn't part of the indictments.

"They just said, 'When this indictment comes down, he won't be charged. Our investigation is ongoing,'" Fischetti said.



"It's like the Shakespeare play Much Ado About Nothing," Fischetti added. "This is so small that I can't believe I'm going to have to try a case like this."

It's unclear why Fischetti thinks that there are no additional charges forthcoming or "that's all they had," because the grand jury just began work on a lengthy review of evidence gathered by Vance's office and Attorney General Letitia James.

While Trump's company is facing indictments in New York, in Washington, D.C. Trump's inaugural committee is facing indictments and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis also impaneled a grand jury to investigate the degree to which Trump committed crimes when demanding Georgia officials "find" more votes so he could win.

Read the full report from Politico.