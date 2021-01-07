Trump’s own lawyer says the president used him to ‘perpetrate a crime’
One of President Donald Trump's own lawyers is confessing that he was used in aiding a crime. Law360 reported Thursday that Jerome M. Marcus of Marcus & Auerbach LLC, who represented Trump in the Philadelphia lawsuits challenging the 2020 election results, now wants to withdraw from the case.

On Thursday, Marcus told the federal court "he wanted to withdraw from the now-dormant case, claiming he was used to 'perpetuate a crime.'"

His motion to withdraw comes after armed insurrectionists breached the U.S. Capitol in violence that ultimately led to the deaths of 4 people and injured dozens of police officers.

"The undersigned respectfully requests leave of this court to withdraw as counsel ... inasmuch as the client has used the lawyer's services to perpetrate a crime and the client insists upon taking action that the lawyer considers repugnant and with which the lawyer has a fundamental disagreement," the motion explained.

Trump along with his son Donald Trump Jr. and lawyer Rudy Giuliani fired up a rally crowd on Wednesday, calling for a "trial by combat." When the president addressed the crowd, he told them that the election was "stolen" from them and that he would join them in a march up the street to the Capitol. Trump never did join them, but the march continued anyway.

