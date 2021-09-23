Trump is bleeding attorneys -- and legal experts say that 'isn't normal'

Donald Trump faces even more legal challenges than ever, but he's lost some of his high-profile lawyers since leaving the White House.

The relatively unknown attorney Alina Habba filed Trump's lawsuit against his niece Mary and the New York Times, rather than some of the more familiar names -- most notably the Gawker-killing celebrity lawyer Charles Harder -- the former president has relied on in recent years, reported The Daily Beast.

"I'm not allowed to discuss attorney-client matters," Harder told the website, "so I cannot respond except to ask who is saying this because they are probably making it up."

Two sources told The Daily Beast that Trump wanted to fire Harder earlier this year because he didn't have enough recent "wins," despite the fees he'd paid, and the twice-impeached one-term president also parted ways with longtime lawyer Marc Kasowitz, who's been representing him in a dispute with former "Apprentice" contestant Summer Zervos.

Jay Sekulow, the head of the conservative American Center for Law & Justice who worked alongside Trump through his presidency, has also stepped away from representing the former president.

"My responsibilities on the constitutional issues, as they pertain to former President Trump, have been concluded," Sekulow told The Daily Beast.

Marc Mukasey, who has been described as "the lawyer at the center of the Trump universe, raised eyebrows in the legal world when he recently withdrew himself from representing Trump in the New York criminal investigations.

"Withdrawing as defense counsel in an ongoing investigation isn't normal," said Tristan Snell, who successfully prosecuted the Trump University scandal.