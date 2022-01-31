RNC may stop paying Trump's legal bills after giving him $1.6 million
Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks as his daughter Ivanka (L) looks on at a campaign event on the day that several states held presidential primary elections, including California, at the Trump National Golf Club Westchester in Briarcliff Manor, New York, U.S., June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

The Republican National Committee may stop paying Donald Trump personal legal bills.

The RNC has already approved $1.6 million in payments as the twice-impeached one-term president battles a slew of criminal and civil legal challenges, but the organization may not authorize any more, reported the New York Times.

At its winter meetings this week in Salt Lake City, the Republican Party's executive committee is meeting behind closed doors to discuss whether to keep paying the former president's legal bills.

Trump remains the most influential figure in the GOP, but Republican strategists note that some of his sway has waned since leaving the White House, although he has started holding rallies again and is widely seen as a 2024 presidential candidate.

