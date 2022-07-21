Trump steered $2 million in PAC money into legal fees for witnesses in Jan. 6 probe: new filing

Donald Trump has paid nearly $2 million in legal fees for witnesses testifying before the Jan. 6 committee.

A new federal filing reveals just how much the former president has paid to allies and former administration officials who have spoken with the House select committee investigating his role in the insurrection, which has raised concerns that Trump is trying to exert influence over the witnesses and their testimony, reported The Daily Beast.

More than half of that amount came in a $1 million payment in May to a law firm called Elections, LLC, which was founded by former Trump campaign attorneys Justin Clark and Matt Morgan and a third lawyer Stefan Passantino, who at the time was representing Cassidy Hutchinson.

Hutchinson, a former top aide to Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows, hired a new attorney the following month and agreed to testify publicly before the panel two weeks later, when she revealed shocking new evidence of the former president's actions and statements around the insurrection.

Federal agents questioned Clark two weeks ago in connection with Steve Bannon's contempt trial, and the attorney confirmed that Trump never invoked executive privilege over anything related to the former White House strategist's congressional subpoena.

Trump-controlled PACs also paid eight law firms -- including Greenberg Traurig and Marino, Tortorella, & Boyle -- out of its "recount" account between April 1 and June 30.

Greenberg Traurig represents former Trump adviser Jason Miller, who gave video testimony to the committee, and a founding partner of Marino, Tortorella, & Boyle serves as counsel for former Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien, who canceled his scheduled public testimony because he said his wife went into labor.

