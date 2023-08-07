donald trump e jean carroll
Trump photo by AFP Photo/Olivier Douliery Carol Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

A federal judge dismissed Donald Trump's defamation counterclaim against journalist E. Jean Carroll and will allow her lawyers to give prosecutors a copy of a video deposition he gave last year in a rape lawsuit.

U.S. District Court judge Lewis Kaplan issued a pair of separate orders Monday dismissing the former president's defamation complaint, and he will allow Carroll's attorneys to share a video and transcript of Trump's deposition to be used as evidence in a Manhattan fraud case, reported CNBC.

The judge found that Carroll's rape allegations were "substantially true," after a federal jury in May found that Trump had sexually abused her decades ago in a department store dressing room and awarded her $5 million.

Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg Jr. charged Trump earlier this year with falsifying business records to conceal a 2016 hush money payment made to porn actress Stormy Daniels.

READ MORE: New Judge Cannon order opens door for DOJ to ask for her Trump case removal: legal experts

Prosecutors issued a subpoena in May seeking the video and transcript showing Trump justifying sexual misconduct by "stars," and he classified himself as one.

The New York attorney general has also sued Trump and the Trump Organization for fraud in a $250 million civil case.

SmartNews