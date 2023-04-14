'Drop it': Trump argues Letitia James should let him walk after spending an 'interesting day' together

Donald Trump waited until almost noon of Friday to finally address his Thursday meeting with New York Attorney General Letitia James where he gave a deposition related to her investigation into the Trump Organization.

The former president spent a reported seven hours speaking with investigators in the hope that he won't have to go to trial in a case where James is reportedly seeking a $250 million fine that could be the death knell of his business.

Without divulging any details of what was asked or said, the former president took to his Truth Social account to describe the encounter as an "interesting day."

Trump also claimed he felt he made a solid case for the NY AG to "drop" the case.

"An interesting day spent with the Attorney General and her representatives. I strongly made my 'points,' they are IRREFUTABLE, and it is a case that should not go forward," he wrote.

He then added, " My company and overall value is actually far stronger and higher than shown in the so-called Financial Statement. The honorable thing to do would be 'DROP IT,' and spend all of this time, money, and energy on fighting Violent Crime in New York. It would make a big difference, and show real strength and courage by the A.G.!"