'Wildly inaccurate': Fact checker rips apart Trump's 'absurd' lies during 2024 announcement
Donald Trump appears during a rally Oct. 10, 2016, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. (Matt Smith Photographer / Shutterstock.com)

Donald Trump made a series of "wildly incorrect" claims during his teleprompted 2024 campaign announcement, according to CNN's fact checker Daniel Dale.

The twice-impeached former president announced Tuesday night that he would enter the Republican primary campaign, and Dale said his comments were a bit more accurate than the lies he spews during campaign rallies because he largely stuck to his script, but he still continued to spin falsehoods about his 2020 loss and other

"That was more accurate because he was indeed on teleprompter than much of what you'll hear from him at rallies," Dale said. "But it was still less accurate than anything you'll hear from basically anyone else in politics -- just wildly incorrect claims. That ISIS was defeated, that no previous president had taken in one dollar from China. These claims aren't even close to true. Then there was a general narrative about the economy."

"He can say whatever he wants about the pre-pandemic economy," Dale added, "but he suggested the economy was thriving two years ago when he left office. Look, he left office with the unemployment rate about double what it is today. So the idea that the Biden administration did not have to do anything and everything would have been hunky-dory is just absurd, as well."

