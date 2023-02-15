Trump tells supporters to prep for 2024 battle: ‘It’s going to be a life or death election’
Former President Donald Trump promised that the 2024 election would come down to "life or death."

During an interview with podcast host Jenna Ellis on Tuesday, Trump repeatedly and falsely claimed that Democrats "cheated" to steal the 2020 election.

"The word 'woke' is a very big word!" the former president opined. "Because it means a lot of things to a lot of people. But it also means a lack of freedom of speech."

Reflecting on his border control policies, Trump called himself "one of the most important presidents ever."

"I'm actually very nice, but you can't be too nice when you're trying to stop people from invading your country and destroying your country," he asserted.

"We have an election coming up, and it's truly going to be one of the most important elections," he added. "I think it's going to be a life or death election. I think it's either going to save our country, or our country is going to go into an abyss like nobody has ever seen."

The former president also took shots at former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (R) and Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) over their presidential aspirations.

"I call that disloyalty," Trump groused.

