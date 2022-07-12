Lincoln Project accuses Mark Meadows of asking Bill Barr to open a politically motivated investigation against them

In a statement issued early Tuesday morning, Lincoln Project co-founder Reed Galen accused the former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows of turning over information on his advocacy group and his fellow founders to former Attorney General Bill Barr and questioned the reasons why.

According to Galen, "It’s hard to describe the feeling of knowing the most powerful people in the country are preparing to attack you for your political views. Knowing the tremendous power of the White House and the Department of Justice would give any American pause."

Linking to a document where Meadows served up a helping of information to Barr mentioning Galen, Rick Wilson, Stuart Stevens and others, Galen added, "On Wednesday, November 11, 2020, then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows emailed Attorney General of the United States, Bill Barr, a document titled 'Lincoln Project Harassment,' writing, “This is all the Lincoln project info.” (When, where, how, and by whom this information was compiled, we don’t yet know.)"

He continued, "“We’re trying to discover if Barr responded or acted against us. We will soon begin the process of determining if Trump’s DOJ followed up Mark Meadows’ prompts. Meadows’ missive was the second time in just over six months that either Donald Trump himself or his highest advisors had called us out by name."

The statement pointed out that info passed to Barr came after Trump lost the 2020 presidential election, with Galen explaining, "The media called the election for Joe Biden on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Following the typical chain of events, the Biden campaign swiftly transformed from a political operation to a presidential transition. What it also created, though, was a vacuum in the national political fight that the Trump campaign immediately moved to fill," before adding, "We recognized on Sunday, November 8th, that Trump’s operation was moving pieces around the board as they attempted to hold onto power. Their first efforts? Ordering their white-shoe law firms such as Jones-Day and Porter Wright, file objections and/or suits in state and Federal court asking for delays in certification or recounts of votes. They focused specifically on places like Pennsylvania, where they attempted to disqualify tens of thousands of African American ballots."