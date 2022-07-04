Donald Trump lashed out at Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) for signaling that the House select committee may recommend criminal charges against him for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

The Wyoming Republican told ABC News on Sunday that the committee would soon decide whether to make a criminal referral to the Department of Justice over possible crimes uncovered by their investigation, and the former president blasted Cheney in a post on his Truth Social website.

“Warmongering and despicable human being Liz Cheney, who is hated by the great people of Wyoming (down 35!), keeps saying, over and over again, that HER Fake Unselect Committee may recommend CRIMINAL CHARGES against a President of the United States who got more votes than any sitting President in history,” Trump wrote.



“Even the Dems didn’t know what she was talking about!" he added. "Why doesn’t she press charges instead against those that cheated on the Election, or those that didn’t properly protect the Capitol?”

Trump then claimed the committee members had voted to impeach him both times, although Cheney and fellow Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) did not vote for his first impeachment, and tried to blame them for the Russia investigation by the Justice Department and various other offenses.

"Why doesn’t the highly partisan Unselect Committee of political Thugs, the same people (all Trump haters & profiteers - books, speeches, etc.) that were involved with Impeachment Hoax #1, Impeachment Hoax # 2, the 'No Collusion' Mueller Report and, overall, the GREATEST WITCH HUNT IN THE HISTORY OF THE USA, go after the people who have been rioting, burning down cities, leading the massive crime wave, & killing many all over the U.S., including drug & human traffickers?" Trump posted. "No, let’s get 'Trump'!"