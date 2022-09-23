The former president has been bashing CNN's Don Lemon all week after the network announced he would move from evenings to mornings, and Trump singled out contributor Michael D’Antonio after he appeared to discuss his gathering legal problems.
"I just turned to CNN to see if Don Lemon, the dumbest man on television, was still on," Trump posted on his Truth Social website. "Surprisingly, despite 'deplorable' ratings, they have not yet yanked him from his chair. He had on with him another lonely and pathetic figure, con man Michael D’Antonio, who has been with CNN for years pretending he knows me, which he does not. I was probably the only one watching, but it was a sad sight seeing two losers,Trump Haters both, lamenting that I have come so far - Like President of the U.S.!"
D'Antonio, who authored a 2015 biography of Trump and co-authored a 2020 book on his crimes and corruption, told Lemon late Thursday that the former president was being exposed as a fraud by New York attorney general Letitia James.
"The former president doesn't have any moves left, and you can also see, across the spectrum, that he is running out of moves and running out of lies," D'Antonio said. "That comment about how he could declassify things in his mind is the same lie that he told when he was deposed around 15 years ago when he said, 'Well, the value of my company is based on how I feel inside.' So this is a person who has never expected concrete reality, but he is running out of people who will listen to him when he offers his delusions."
A high-stakes defamation battle between News Corp co-chairman Lachlan Murdoch and small Australian news outlet Crikey will go to trial beginning March 27 in Sydney.
Rupert Murdoch's eldest son -- who is also chief executive of Fox News parent Fox Corporation -- is suing Crikey over an opinion piece that linked his family's media empire to the January 6, 2021 storming of the US Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump.
The media scion's lawyers claimed their client was defamed over a dozen times in the article, which accused "the Murdochs and their slew of poisonous Fox News commentators" of being "unindicted co-conspirators" in the Capitol riot.
On Friday, Murdoch's barrister -- top defamation litigator Sue Chrysanthou -- pushed in the preliminary hearing for the earliest possible trial date, arguing Crikey had been "directing ridicule and hatred" towards her client.
Crikey was "publicly claiming martyrdom", she told the largely administrative case management hearing, pointing to the outlet running billboard advertisements about the case and fundraising online for its defense.
In the past month, Crikey's GoFundMe campaign has raised nearly A$500,000 (US$333,000) and garnered support from two former Australian Prime Ministers, Kevin Rudd and Malcolm Turnbull.
"Lachlan Murdoch owns boats that are worth more than Crikey," Turnbull commented alongside his Aus$5,000 (US$3,400) donation.
A very public fight
The legal scuffle over the opinion piece burst into international headlines last month, when Crikey ran an advertisement in The New York Times daring Murdoch to sue.
The often pugilistic website said it welcomed the opportunity to "test this important issue of freedom of public interest journalism in a courtroom".
Murdoch filed his lawsuit the next day.
The tussle pits an upstart website, with subscriber numbers in the low tens of thousands, against one of the world's largest media empires.
Defamation expert David Rolph from the University of Sydney told AFP Murdoch's case could be the first test of recent attempts to reform Australia's notoriously tough defamation laws.
Australia has gained a reputation as "the defamation capital of the world" after a slew of lawsuits launched by high-profile figures, including actors and politicians.
Crikey's defense, filed with the Federal Court Tuesday, denied it defamed Murdoch and flagged it would lean on two new defenses created by the reforms.
"One is a serious harm threshold... the plaintiff now has to prove that they not only suffered some harm to reputation, but that it was serious harm to reputation," Rolph explained.
Crikey will also seek to argue that the opinion piece, by writer Bernard Keane, was in the public interest.
"I suppose the difficulty here is that defence is entirely untested. This will be a test case of that," Rolph said.
Public interest fight
In a statement issued Thursday, Crikey chief executive Will Hayward said his company was fighting the case because "there is an issue of fundamental public importance at stake".
"We think it is important in an open, well-functioning society that the rich and powerful can be critiqued."
While Murdoch has stayed quiet since launching the case, his statement of claim accused Crikey of using the legal saga to drive subscriptions.
He has asked the court to permanently ban Crikey from publishing anything suggesting he "illegally conspired with Donald Trump" around the events of January 6.
The case will be heard by Justice Wigney, who has overseen several closely-watched defamation trials -- including actor Geoffrey Rush's successful suit against another Australian media outlet.
Wigney said Friday that before the trial begins, he would seek to have the parties enter mediation where "cool commercial minds may prevail".
New York Mayor Eric Adams blasted Gov. Greg Abbott’s program to bus migrants from Texas to New York as “inhumane” and “un-American” during an appearance at The Texas Tribune Festival, saying Abbott’s office has rebuffed attempts to coordinate the migrants’ arrival and treatment.
“Our team reached out and … communicated with his team and stated, ‘Can you let us know so we can coordinate the effort?’ They refused to let us know, they continued to send the buses,” Adams said during a pre-recorded interview for the Festival. “It’s clear that Gov. Abbott is attempting to make this into a political prop using people who are seeking to live the American dream as the prop for him, and it’s just really unfortunate. It’s inhumane, it’s un-American and it’s unethical.”
Abbott’s office previously told outlets that the mayors of Democratic cities had not contacted his office about the migrant buses.
Texas began sending migrants to Democrat-led cities in other states in April, starting with Washington, D.C., where Abbott said President Joe Biden would “be able to more immediately address the needs of the people that they are allowing to come across our border.” In August, Abbott expanded the program to New York and then Chicago.
As of this week, Texas has sent 8,100 migrants on more than 195 buses to Washington; 2,700 migrants on more than 50 buses to New York; and 675 migrants on more than 10 buses to Chicago. Arizona has also started sending migrants to New York.
That has led to a war of words between the Democratic mayors of those cities and Abbott, who has argued in cable news appearances that those cities should bear responsibility for the migrants because their policies, which provide support for newly arrived migrants in the country, pull migrants to the United States.
Abbott has called the Democratic mayors of those cities “hypocrites” for not being able to deal with the migrants Texas sends their way, which he emphasizes are a fraction of the number that enter Texas on a daily basis.
But Adams said New York has not faltered in attempting to provide the migrants services, though it has come up against logistical challenges. Last week, the city unveiled a new welcome center for migrants that will provide COVID-19 vaccines, shoes and city identification cards, along with other services.
“At no time did we take the posture of woe is us. No, just the opposite, we have taken a continuing posture that we have a legal and moral obligation to [help the migrants],” Adams said.
Earlier this month, The New York Times reported that the city had failed to house 60 men, many of them asylum-seekers, as required by the city’s right-to-shelter law, which guarantees a shelter bed to every person who wants one. Adams defended the city’s attempt to house the migrants but said his legal team is looking to make changes to the right-to-shelter law to deal with the sudden influx of people coming from other states.
“When this decision was made, clearly the judges did not believe that we would all of a sudden receive hundreds of individuals coming here to seek shelter with[in] the time frame,” he said. “Our legal team is really looking at the right-to-shelter ruling, and we have to revisit how it’s done correctly.”
Adams was clear that the large number of migrants being bused to the city is a “strain” on its resources — an argument that Abbott has also made about small border cities that have to provide the same kind of help. Adams said the city has received 1,400 school-age children and had to provide water, food and medical resources to the migrants.
“Anyone that doesn’t believe that this is not a strain on city resources, it’s just not true,” he said. “But we have not turned away from that moral and legal obligation, and we are not going to.”
Adams also said he wants migrants to immediately be granted the right to work while they are in his city and has discussed the idea with federal officials. He said granting that right could help alleviate worker shortages in areas like nursing and restaurant work.
Adams said local, state and federal officials have to come together to tackle the migrant crisis and tagged Abbott as “the real villain” in the conversation for his refusal to cooperate in the efforts.
“We have to come together to solve this national crisis,” Adams said. “Every city that is available to absorb some of the migrants and asylum-seekers should participate. This is an American crisis, and as Americans we come together in crisis, not tear ourselves apart.”
Disclosure: The New York Times has been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune's journalism. Find a complete list of them here.
Appearing very early on Friday morning on MSNBC, former U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade claimed Donald Trump is being served notice by special master Raymond Dearie to come up with any evidence he has in his attempts to block the DOJ investigation into the theft of sensitive documents.
The day after Dearie gave Trump and his lawyers a deadline to detail what documents he declassified and prove his contention that the FBI planted documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort, McQuade said the judge is losing patience with the former president and his legal team.
Speaking with host Sam Stein, she explained, "Judge Dearie made it clear from the start he's not taking any of the nonsense that's been put forward by Trump's lawyers and so he issued a scheduling order yesterday that details all of the things that must happen and the timeline for them."
"It's a pretty tight timeline," she elaborated. "But one of them is, he says... he doesn't say that the FBI planted, but he says, you know, I want you to articulate, you've been given an inventory. What within that inventory, if anything, do you claim was not on the premises when the FBI came for the search warrant and I want you to say that in a sworn statement before the court."
"That really is a put up or shut up moment," she added, "Fine, you are making this allegation. But if so, tell us what that is. Say so in a document that is under oath in court. it's time to stop playing games and making accusations. You can say what you want in the media. But here we are in court and we deal with facts here. And so if there is a factual dispute, you need to say so under oath and then we'll hear from the government and we'll litigate that."
"So it's very nice to see, I think, someone hold someone's feet to the fire and, you know, in court truth matters," she concluded.