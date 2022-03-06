Manhattan DA's refusal to release Trump prosecutors' resignation letters questioned by legal expert

In a column for MSNBC, former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner took a jaundiced view of the turmoil in the Manhattan District Attorney's office that saw two seasoned prosecutors abruptly resign after heading up an investigation into Donald Trump's business practices.

On Saturday, the New York Times did a deep dive into the departure of lawyers Mark F. Pomerantz and Carey R. Dunne who have been closed-mouthed about their reasons, with reporting claiming newly-elected DA Alvin Bragg and some of his associates questioned whether there was a case to be made against Trump after months of investigating.

According to the Times report, one meeting grew heated with Dunne exclaiming "It's a righteous case that should be brought."

In light of that, Kirschner noted that Bragg is refusing to release the text of the resignation letters, and feels the public should be allowed to see what the two prosecutors had to say.

Noting that new DA has stated the letters contain “too much information” and could compromise the ongoing investigation, Kirschner wasn't buying it.

"Bragg’s stated reason to decline to release the resignation letters — in whole or in redacted form — rings hollow," he wrote before asking, "Are we to believe that the two prosecutors included intimate investigative details in their resignation letters? Or is it far more likely that Bragg refuses to release them because the letters are deeply critical of Bragg's treatment (and perhaps neglect) of the case?"

Discussing what the future will bring, the former prosecutor added, "These are significant, and perhaps ominous, developments. But what we don’t yet know is what it means for the future of the case — presently pending trial — against the Trump Organization and Weisselberg, or for the future of the investigation into Trump himself."

