New Manhattan DA plans to personally oversee Trump investigation -- and may add more lawyers
According to a Monday morning report from CNN, incoming Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg stated he will personally be overseeing the ongoing investigation of former president Donald Trump after Cyrus Vance Jr. steps down at the end of the year.

Speaking with host John Berman, CNN's Kara Scannell stated that she spoke with Bragg about his plans when he takes over the high-profile office on January 1.

With Berman reporting Bragg "will become personally involved" in the Trump investigation, Scannell added that she doesn't expect the outgoing Vance to make any "charging decisions" before he leaves office.

As for Bragg, Scannell reported, "He indicated he has no plans to disrupt this investigation. He told me that he has asked one of the top attorneys who has been working on this case, Carey Dunne, to stay on. And he hopes Mark Pomeranz, who has been involved in the specific questioning of various witnesses -- he asked him to stay on."

"He said when he comes into office January 1st and get fully briefed on this investigation, he will evaluate the evidence, take all of their knowledge and experience, his experience to bear. He might even add people to the team," she continued. "It doesn't look like he is looking to shut down this investigation, even though he has quite a big agenda on his own. I said this is the former president, this is a big deal to investigate him and possibly charge him. I asked how does he think about that? He said he's been in these positions before, big profile cases. You have to look and ask the question, would you bring this case otherwise?"

"He said that will be the guiding principle and some people say this is a no-win situation some people will be happy if he charges the former president, and others will not," she added. "He said you have to put your head down, do the work, and make the call."

