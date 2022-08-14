Trump demands FBI return seized documents back 'to the location from which they were taken'

Reacting to a report from Fox News that "sources" claim the FBI took "privileged" documents with them when they confiscated sensitive government documents from his Mar-a-Lago resort, Donald Trump made a demand on his Truth Social that they be returned to him immediately.

According to the Fox report, "The FBI seized boxes containing records covered by attorney-client privilege and potentially executive privilege during its raid of former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, sources familiar with the investigation told Fox News, adding that the Justice Department opposed Trump lawyers' request for the appointment of an independent, special master to review the records."

The report added, "Sources familiar with the investigation told Fox News Saturday that the former president’s team was informed that boxes labeled A-14, A-26, A-43, A-13, A-33, and a set of documents—all seen on the final page of the FBI’s property receipt —contained information covered by attorney-client privilege."

Reacting to that report, Trump fired off his demand, writing, "Oh great! It has just been learned that the FBI, in its now famous raid of Mar-a-Lago, took boxes of privileged 'attorney-client' material, and also 'executive' privileged material, which they knowingly should not have taken."

He then bizarrely proclaimed, "By copy of this TRUTH, I respectfully request that these documents be immediately returned to the location from which they were taken. Thank you!"