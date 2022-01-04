'They need marching orders': MAGA is 'desperate' for Trump's Jan. 6 speech
Profile view of Donald J Trump, presidential candidate, at the Boca Raton, FL Rally on March 13th, 2016 (Windover Way Photography / Shutterstock.com)

Donald Trump's biggest fans are eagerly awaiting his speech on the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Reporter Ben Collins, who tracks online extremism, told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" that the twice-impeached one-term president has disappointed his supporters by boosting COVID-19 vaccinations, and they're looking for him to redeem himself in their eyes with new orders.

"On places like TheDonald, which is the big pro-Trump forum that sort of organized Jan. 6, people posting pictures of ammo from their hotel rooms, you know, things like that," Collins said. "They are desperate for Trump's speech on Jan. 6, this coming Jan. 6 at Mar-A-Lago to provide some marching orders or directions or something. They've been upset with Donald Trump the last month. This vaccine stuff, they are not aligned with it."

"They assumed he's anti-vaccine because the guy has gone away virtually in the last year," Collins added. "They have not gotten that daily streaming report of he's thinking every moment on Twitter. They have made a lot of assumptions and stuck on that based on what they think he would think. When he came out boosted and pro-vaccine, that did genuinely hurt them. They view this Jan. 6 speech as a way to rally the troops again, a way to center everything around that one figurehead. There is a movement that needs a leader, really this specific movement needs Donald Trump, they need marching orders from Donald Trump. That's what we see in these forums right now."

