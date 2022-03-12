GOP attorney general investigated Trump’s phony electors — but no charges have been filed: report

Republican Mark Brnovich took steps to investigate a phony slate of Arizona presidential electors supporting Donald Trump, according to newly released government documents.

"The Arizona Attorney General’s Office sought information from the Office of the Federal Register about a document a group of Arizona Republicans sent falsely calling themselves the state’s presidential electors and that used the official state seal, according to documents released Friday. The request from prosecutors specified exactly how the documents needed to be delivered to the office to be useful in obtaining a conviction, according to emails released to The Arizona Republic from the Federal Register’s Office," the newspaper reported.

No charges have been filed against the fraudulent electors, who may have committed also committed a crime by illegally using the state seal.

The newspaper reported an email from the assistant inspector general for investigations said, "we would really like to wrap our head around the process as we evaluate these types of issues for criminality."

Brnovich has been criticized for leading the investigation into fraud by Trump supporters while seeking the former president's endorsement in his 2022 midterm challenge of Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ)/

In January, MSNBC's Rachel Maddow laid out a damning timeline of events:

