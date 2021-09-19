Trump actively recruiting senators to 'depose' Mitch McConnell as the GOP leader: WSJ

According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, former president Donald Trump is working behind the scenes, trying to recruit a Republican senator to challenge Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for his leadership position in the party.

Trump's relationship with the powerful Senate leader has been on the rocks for some time, and the president is still reportedly angry that McConnell did nothing to stand in the way of the certification of Joe Biden as the new president.

According to the Wall Street Journal's Michael Bender and Lindsey Wise, Trump is now trying to take down McConnell -- but is finding no takers.

"Mr. Trump has spoken recently with senators and allies about trying to depose Mr. McConnell and whether any Republicans are interested in mounting a challenge, according to people familiar with the conversations," the report states. "There is little appetite among Senate Republicans for such a plan, lawmakers and aides said, but the discussions risk driving a wedge deeper between the most influential figure in the Republican Party and its highest-ranking member in elected office."

Stating the split between Trump and McConnell has widened since Trump's election loss, the Journal is reporting, "The feud between the two men threatens to splinter the party when Republicans could be building momentum in their bid to recapture control of Congress next year. As polls have shown Mr. Biden's approval rating dipping below 50% this summer—a troubling signal for Democrats' political fortunes—the two Republican septuagenarians remain divided over how to tilt the balance of a 50-50 Senate back toward their party."

Asked for comment about Trump's overthrow overtures, an ally of the former president said it was a non-starter with him.

"Naw, I'm not going to get in that fight," remarked Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) before adding McConnell "is doing a good job."

You can read more here -- subscription required.