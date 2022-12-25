'The USA is dying from within!!!': Trump kicks off Christmas morning with 'horror show' meltdown

Donald Trump kicked off his Christmas morning in merry fashion by noting on his Truth Social account that it is a "very cold but beautiful Christmas Day," before continuing on to point out that the country is going to hell because he is no longer president

On Christmas Eve the former president ranted, "Merry Christmas to EVERYONE, including the Radical Left Marxists that are trying to destroy our Country, the Federal Bureau of Investigation that is illegally coercing & paying Social and LameStream Media to push for a mentally disabled Democrat over the Brilliant, Clairvoyant, and USA LOVING Donald J. Trump, and, of course, The Department of Injustice, which appointed a Special 'Prosecutor' who, together with his wife and family, HATES 'Trump' more than any other person on earth. LOVE TO ALL!"

Early Sunday, he continued in that vein in two postings, one of which declared,:"The USA is dying from within!!!"

As he wrote, "On this very cold but beautiful Christmas Day, look at our Nation NOW on the Southern Border compared to only a short time ago during the Trump Administration. We had the most SECURE Border in our history, versus the 'horror show' that that is happening now, with record setting numbers of people, many of them hardened Criminals (including Killers, Human Traffickers and Drug Dealers), POURING INTO OUR COUNTRY at a rate the likes of which we have never seen before. The USA is dying from within!!!"

Not content with that, he added, "Just two years ago we were Energy Independent, had almost Zero Inflation, there was no war with Russia and Ukraine (would NEVER have happened!), ISIS was defeated, our Military was rebuilt and respected (before the disaster of Afghanistan), our Border was Strong, the Economy was GREAT, the China Virus was in retreat (Operation Warp Speed was considered a modern day 'miracle'), and we weren’t the laughing stock of the World. TODAY, LIKE NEVER BEFORE, WE ARE A NATION IN DECLINE, A FAILING NATION!"

