'Donald didn't think someone who looked like Merrick Garland would be a ninja': Mary Trump
Dr. Mary Trump, the niece of former President Donald Trump, told MSNBC she's fairly certain her uncle never anticipated Attorney General Merrick Garland would do what he did on Thursday.

Trump bemoaned the FBI and Justice Department this week after a search warrant was executed at his golf club in Palm Beach, Florida for classified documents that they'd tried to get back from Trump for the past several months. While Trump was given a copy of the search warrant, he has refused to publish it, insisting that it isn't up to him to be transparent. So, Garland announced he'd move forward with releasing it.

Speaking at the Justice Department on Thursday, Garland made it clear that he was calling Trump's bluff.

"He's probably having a very difficult time processing this because, you know, Donald is a coward and a bully," Dr. Trump, who is a psychologist, told host Ari Melber. "He only attacks if he believes there will be no counterattack. He's been tripped up by two things here. As Neal said earlier, Garland is playing chess. Donald can only play checkers. So, he's being outmaneuvered. He's also gotten tripped up. It never occurred to Donald that somebody who looks like Merrick Garland and talks like Merrick Garland is actually a ninja."

