Liz Cheney slams 'sickening' attacks on FBI by pro-Trump Republicans

On Thursday, USA TODAY reported that Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) is slamming members of her party for going after the FBI over the search warrant at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago country club in Palm Beach, Florida.

"'I have been ashamed to hear members of my party attacking the integrity of the FBI agents involved with the recent Mar-a-Lago search. These are sickening comments that put the lives of patriotic public servants at risk,' Cheney tweeted on Thursday, shortly after Attorney General Merrick Garland spoke at the Justice Department about the search," reported Katie Wadington.

"Since the law enforcement action at Mar-a-Lago, right-wing Republicans have called for the defunding of the FBI, including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., who tweeted 'DEFUND THE FBI' on Monday night," the report noted. "At the recent CPAC meeting in Dallas, Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., said he wanted to strip funding from both the FBI and Justice Department over their roles in Jan. 6 Capitol attack investigations, according to reports from Vice and MSNBC."

The investigation centers on classified documents that were removed improperly as Trump and his allies were leaving the White House, although it remains unclear exactly what the FBI was looking for or what crimes they are pursuing.

At Garland's speech on Thursday, he announced the DOJ will move to unseal the warrant against Trump, potentially revealing new details of the investigation. It remains unclear whether Trump and his lawyers will try to keep it from being unsealed.

Cheney, a consistent critic of Trump from the right and one of two Republicans who have worked on the House Select Committee on January 6, is a significant underdog in her primary, where Harriet Hageman is challenging her with Trump's endorsement.

