Former Capitol cop Michael Fanone bashes Trump and McCarthy on Jan. 6 anniversary

Appearing on CNN on the second anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection, former Capitol cop Michael Fanone expressed his dissatisfaction that Donald Trump is not in jail before bashing Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for putting Congress through the turmoil of multiple Speaker votes.

Speaking with "CNN This Morning" co-host Kaitlan Collins, Fanone began by saying it was "strange" being back at the scene of the Capitol riot before being asked it about that day now that two years have passed.

"In a way, I'm tired of coming back here," he told the CNN host. "I'm frustrated at the lack of accountability for those that were responsible for orchestrating the attack on our Capitol on January 6th. We're two years out and while we have cycled a lot of individuals through the criminal justice system that participated in the attack, Donald Trump is still walking around a free man.":

Pressed on McCarthy's bid for the speakership that has plunged Congress into chaos, Fanone said he was not surprised given McCarthy's history.

"A lot of people predicted what is happening today, and I certainly am not surprised," he told the host. "Again, I had that conversation with myself and Officer Harry Dunn and Gladys Sicknick, the mother of Officer [Brian] Sicknick, and he told us, 'I can't control the fringe members of my party.'"

"And so here we are, about a year and a half out from that meeting, and Kevin McCarthy is desperately seeking the speaker's gavel and cannot control the fringe members of his party," he elaborated. "By definition, a leader should have a firm grasp on all the members of his party. He doesn't -- he's not a leader."

Watch below or at this link.