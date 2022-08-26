Trump has the ‘worst life ever lived by a former president’: MSNBC anchor says he is in ‘pure misery’

Donald Trump will have difficulty getting to sleep on Thursday evening as he lives with the misery of knowing tomorrow will be the worst day of his life.

That argument was made by MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell during the opening of "The Last Word."

"A 76-year-old retiree who is living on the full load of government benefits for his age group — Medicare, Social Security and in his case, government pension — and who has discovered that golf is the least effective form of exercise to control weight and stay in shape, is now a full year and a half into the worst life ever lived by a former president of the United States," O'Donnell began.

"Donald Trump, his life is a misery from the moment he wakes up too early in the morning, through those dark hours in the middle of the night when he is struggling against the insomnia to find some peace," he continued. "Peace that never comes. Pure misery, that is his life."

He compared Trump's post-presidency to that of disgraced former President Richard Nixon.

"Donald Trump does not have the comfort of a pardon to soften the agony of his days and nights and so Donald Trump's life now is much, much worse than the 20 years Richard Nixon spent in mere disgrace after the presidency," O'Donnell said. "I say mere disgrace, because Donald Trump spends every day and every night under disgrace and multiple threats of indictment"

"Donald Trump said he was insomniac long before he reached the presidency," he said. "How do you think Donald Trump is going to sleep tonight? tonight. Donald Trump knows that even the redacted version of the FBI affidavit released tomorrow is going to make tomorrow the very worst day of his life. So far. Only to be followed by even worse days including possible days in court, in federal court or in Georgia state court as a criminal defendant — criminal defendant Donald Trump. Donald Trump knows what is coming better than any of us do, Donald Trump knows what he did."



"Donald Trump's living an unprotected life," O'Donnell said. "And that terrifies him."

Watch below or at this link.