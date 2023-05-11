‘A nasty person’: Trump lashes out at CNN’s Kaitlan Collins in town hall

Donald Trump during Wednesday night’s CNN town hall turned on host Kaitlan Collins during a tense exchange, calling her a "nasty person."

Collins was grilling the former president over the classified documents he brought to Mar-a-Lago.

"I had the right to do anything I want with them,” Trump said, telling Collins that he was in negotiations with the National Archives before authorities raided his property.

“They raided my house, they didn’t raid the house of Joe Biden, they didn’t raid Obama," Trump said.

Collins hit back, saying that Biden “didn’t ignore a subpoena to get those documents back like you did.”

“That’s the question investigators have I think, it’s why you held on to those documents when you knew the federal government was seeking them and then giving you a subpoena to return them,” Collins said.

IN OTHER NEWS: Trump calls D.C. cop who fatally shot Ashli Babbitt a ‘thug’ who ‘bragged’ about her killing

“Are you ready?” Trump replies, “Can I talk?”

Collins says “yeah, what’s the answer? I would like you to answer the question. That's why I asked it.”

“It’s very simple,” Trump starts, and then finishes his sentence saying, “You’re a nasty person, I’ll tell you,” sending the pro-Trump audience into abrupt applause.