Watch live: Trump kicks off 2024 presidential drive with speech before New Hampshire GOP
Donald Trump shows passion while delivering a campaign rally speech at the Mohegan Sun Arena. (Evan El-Amin / Shutterstock.com)

Donald Trump is kicking off his 2024 presidential campaign in New Hampshire today with his first major speech of 2023.

The former president will be speaking in a small high school gym before a crowd made up of the New Hampshire Republican State Committee.

You can watch below:

NHGOP; President Trump's visit to New Hampshire on Saturday, 1/28/23 youtu.be

