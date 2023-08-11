A prominent conservative attorney and activist said Thursday that if Donald Trump’s court calendar doesn’t leave him much room for campaigning, that the former president has nobody to blame but himself.

George Conway during an appearance on CNN’s “Erin Burnett OutFront” was responding to a question from the host over Trump’s claim in a social media post that special counsel Jack Smith’s request for a Jan. 2 start date for the Jan. 6 election conspiracy case was a deliberate attempt to undermine his campaign.

“Deranged Jack Smith has just asked for a trial on the Biden Indictment to take place on January 2nd., just ahead of the important Iowa Caucuses,” Trump posted on his Truth Social website.

“Only an out of touch lunatic would ask for such a date, ONE DAY into the New Year, and maximum Election Interference with IOWA! Such a trial, which should never take place due to my First Amendment Rights, and massive BIDEN CORRUPTION, should only happen, if at all, AFTER THE ELECTION. The same with other Fake Biden Indictments. ELECTION INTERFERENCE!”

“Putting aside the petty invective,” Burnett said to Conway, “does he have a point about Iowa and then New Hampshire, Georgia, and this would take him off the campaign trail?”

“Well, that's his problem and not the court’s and not the not the Justice Department's and not the public's,” Conway said, adding that “the fact of the matter is if he's so confident that he's so far ahead, I think he is far ahead, I don't see why he needs to campaign that much. He could save his money and save his energy and work on defending himself.”

Conway acknowledged that Smith’s request for Jan. 2 was “aggressive,” but said he believes it’s the starting point for negotiations.

“It's like bidding for a house,” Conway said. “You come in with a low bid, the other side's gonna come in with a sky-high bid, and she'll probably do something in between, probably early next year or definitely no later than the summer."

