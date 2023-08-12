Ex-Trump doc Ronny Jackson’s arrest followed threats against state trooper: report

Former Donald Trump physician and current Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Texas) threatened a state trooper amid an altercation with authorities at a rodeo last month, The Dallas Morning News reports, citing a sheriff’s incident report.

Jackson threatened to beat the state trooper and “bury” a West Texas sheriff in the next election after deputies pushed him to the ground and handcuffed him in the July 29 incident, authorities said according to the report.

The incident occurred in White Deer, around 40 miles northeast of Amarillo.

Jackson previously said he was trying to help a teenager experiencing a seizure at the time of the incident and claimed to be the victim of an overzealous law enforcement response.

But Carson County Sheriff Tam Terry’s report paints a very different picture, describing the retired rear admiral as being confrontational and uncooperative during the incident.

Deputies asked Jackson to step back at least four times before detaining him so emergency responders could render aid to the girl, the report said.

Chief Deputy Sheriff JC Blackburn said Jackson continued “screaming profanity about the trooper” even after being released from handcuffs, the report said.

“I physically had to hold Congressman Jackson back from going towards Trooper Young,” Blackburn said.

Jackson “continued to yell and scream from inside the vehicle about who he was. Congressman Jackson also stated that he was going to call Governor Abbott” after Blackburn pushed Jackson into the Congressman’s car.

Terry didn’t witness the incident but called Jackson at his request, the report said.

“Jackson stated that the deputies used bad judgment, that the situation needed to be investigated, and that there better be consequences,” the sheriff wrote. “He stated that he was not threatening me, but that in the next election he would pull hell and high water and come and ‘bury me in the next election!’ ”

“He ended the conversation with the statement ‘Game on,’ ” the sheriff wrote.

Read the full article here.