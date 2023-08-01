Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) was briefly detained by law enforcement after a bizarre incident in which he tried to intervene at a medical emergency at a rodeo, reported The Daily Beast on Monday.

"A spokesperson for Jackson confirmed the incident took place during a concert at the White Deer Rodeo on Saturday night on the outskirts of Amarillo. They described a 'very loud and chaotic environment' in which Jackson was taken into custody — but never arrested — and quickly released once the situation was explained," reported Matt Young. "The incident began after Jackson was 'summoned by someone in the crowd to assist a 15-year-old girl who was having a medical emergency nearby,' his office said."



Prior to being elected to Congress, Jackson — a fervent supporter of former president Donald Trump — served as a White House doctor to multiple presidents and came under controversy after he was accused of drinking on the job and prolifically dispensing drugs.

Jackson's spokesperson continued that "confusion developed with law enforcement on the scene and Dr. Jackson was briefly detained and was actually prevented from further assisting the patient" — but that he was released when it became clear he was trying to assist the patient.

The congressman's office emphasized that Jackson was not drinking at the time of the incident.

Jackson, who represents one of the most Republican-favoring districts in the United States, has also come under fire after he was allegedly offered security by the Oath Keepers militia during the Jan. 6 attack — although he swears he doesn't know the militia members in question — and has suggested video games and rap music were to blame rather than guns for the Uvalde school shooting.