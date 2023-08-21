Indicted ex-Trump lawyer John Eastman agrees to $100K bond in Fulton County case

Former Donald Trump lawyer John Eastman has agreed to release conditions in Fulton County that include $100,000 bail, according to court records.

Eastman is among 18 of Trump’s co-defendants in the case alleging a conspiracy to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election.

Under terms of the deal, Eastman has agreed not to communicate about the case with any other co-defendant or witness except through counsel.

“The Defendant shall perform no act to intimidate any person known to him or her to be a codefendant or witness in this case or to otherwise obstruct the administration of justice,” the agreement signed by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee states.

“The Defendant shall not communicate in any way, directly or indirectly, about the facts of this case with any person known to him to be a codefendant in this case except through his or her counsel” and “shall not communicate in any way, directly or indirectly, about the facts of this case with any person known to him to be a witness in this case except through his or her counsel.”

Harvey Silverglate, co-counsel for Eastman, in the aftermath of last week’s indictment said his legal team “will challenge this indictment in any and all forums available to him,” CNN reported.