A list of 19 people have been indicted on 41 criminal counts involving interference in the 2020 election result, the Fulton County grand jury ruled on Monday.
According to the published indictment unsealed late Monday, among those that have been indicted are former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who was working as Trump's lawyer at the time.
Others named were: John Eastman, Ken Chesebro, Jeffrey Clark, Jenna Ellis, Ray Stallings Smith, Sidney Powell, Roberg Cheeley, Michael Roman, Georgia Republican Party Chair David Shafer, Georgia GOP finance chairman Shawn Still, and others, including people accused of harassing Fulton County election worker Ruy Freeman. Those are Stephen Cliffgard Lee, Garrison Floyd and Trevian Kutti, who is a former publicist for R. Kelly and an associate of Kanye West.
Those linked to an alleged Coffee County scheme to steal election equipment data have also been indicted. They include Misty Hampton, former Coffee County GOP chair Cathy Latham and Scott Hall.
The charges include racketeering, which has a broad definition in the state of Georgia: alleged violation of the Georgia racketeering influencing the Current Practices Act. Others are solicitation, a violation of oath of office, several false statement charges, impersonating a public officer, and a conspiracy linked to that, forgery, and a conspiracy related to forgery, filing false documents, and forgery in the first degree. All of those are related to illegal actions tied to lying.
There is also a count of a criminal attempt to commit influencing of witnesses and false statements in writings.
For Trump specifically, the counts are:
Count 1: violation of the Georgia RICO Act.
Count 5: solicitation of violation of oath by public officer.
Count 9: conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer.
Count 11: conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree.
Count 13: conspiracy to commit false statements and writings
Count 15: conspiracy to commit filing false documents
Count 17: conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree.
Charge 19" conspiracy to commit false statements in writing.
Counts 27 through 29: filing false documents, solicitation, a violation of both by a public officer, and false statements in writings.
Counts 38 and 39: solicitation of violation of both by public officer, and again false statements and writings.