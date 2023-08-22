'Lonely and virtually unelectable': Trump unloads on GOP governor of key primary state

Donald Trump on Tuesday assailed New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu on his Truth Social website.
The former president called the vocal Trump critic a “selfish guy” who he claimed he was beating by almost 50 points in polls.
“I was beating 'Governor' Chris Sununu in his home State, New Hampshire, by so much, almost 50 Points, that he didn’t have the courage to run. He’s a selfish guy who should have run for the Senate, but now he’s stuck in never, never land, lonely and virtually unelectable!”
POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?
Trump’s social media post followed Sununu’s New York Times op-ed in which he suggested that should the former president win the Republican presidential nomination, a GOP down-ballot catastrophe would likely follow.
“If Mr. Trump is the Republican nominee for president in 2024, Republicans will lose up and down the ballot. According to a recent Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll, nearly two-thirds of Americans say they would likely not support Mr. Trump in 2024 — not even Jimmy Carter had re-election numbers that bleak. Every candidate with an (R) next to their name, from school board to the statehouse, will be left to answer for the electoral albatross at the top of the ticket. Instead of going on offense and offering an alternative to Joe Biden’s failing leadership, Republicans will continue to be consumed with responding to Mr. Trump’s constant grievances and lies, turning off every independent suburban voter in America. And Mr. Trump, ever the narcissist, will spend the entire campaign whining about his legal troubles and bilking his supporters of their retirement savings to pay for his lawyers,” Sununu wrote.