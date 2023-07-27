'Wow--wow!' CNN host stunned after Chris Sununu makes bold prediction about Biden's 2024 campaign

During an appearance on "CNN This Morning" to discuss the odds of someone other than Donald Trump being the Republican Party's 2024 presidential nominee, Republican New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu suggested that not only will Trump not be the nominee, but he expects Joe Biden to handpick a replacement at the Democratic convention.



That elicited a stunned "wow" from host Poppy Harlow.



Without getting into the details of why he thinks Donald Trump will be denied the nomination, Sununu claimed Biden will gather up delegates throughout the Democratic primaries -- and then step aside.



Noting that Hunter Biden's legal problems are a drag on the president, he switched gears and declared, "I'm going to tell you, I don't think Joe Biden is the nominee in '24. This is just --."

"You don't? Who?" host Harlow interrupted.



"No, I don't. I think he's going to go through the primary process. I think he collects all the delegates and I think you're going to see a wild convention where he and his people start steering the delegates somewhere else," he continued, "I really believe that sincerely."



"I think it is a health thing, the Hunter Biden thing," he elaborated. "They're doing everything to make sure that he doesn't have to testify and sit there in court and open all this other stuff, the whole book gets opened up if that process happens. So, look, I don't know whether it's a grand scheme, I'm not a conspiracy theorist by any means, but I just think that is the way it is playing out."



'I don't think Trump or Biden are on that ticket," he added as the CNN host blurted out, "Wow -- wow!"



