Donald Trump surrenders for arrest in Fulton County, Georgia
Donald Trump on Thursday surrendered to Fulton County authorities in connection with charges that he was involved in a broad conspiracy to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election.

The former president through his attorneys earlier this week negotiated terms of his surrender agreement that required him to post $200,000 bail.

Trump expected to be released from the Fulton County jail after authorities conclude processing, which Sheriff Patrick Labat previously stated would include a mug shot.

The former president along with 18 of his allies were indicted earlier this month on allegations they violated the state’s anti-racketeering laws.

Trump, who is facing additional federal charges and another indictment in New York State, was charged in the Fulton County election conspiracy case with 13 counts including soliciting a public officer to violate their oath, conspiring to impersonate a public officer, conspiring to commit forgery, and conspiring to file false documents.

