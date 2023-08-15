Grand jury returns 10 indictments in Fulton County case


The Fulton County grand jury has returned ten indictments after District Attorney Fani Willi's investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election result, multiple reports said Monday night.

It's not yet known who is being indicted or what the charges are.

NBC News producer Charlie Gile was among those on the ground in Atlanta following the bailiff. Among the things observed was the front page of the indictment packet (pictured below), saying that there were ten indictments that were presented to the jurors, and they agreed to all of them.


The number of indictments does not correlate to ten defendants but means ten types of indictments that could apply to multiple people.

The Fulton County Clerk's office said it may take up to three hours to get the full documents online.

It was expected that District Attorney Fani Willis will make a statement later Monday.

