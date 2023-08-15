Grand jury returns 10 indictments in Fulton County case

"I think this is an important pivot point for America," said Duncan. "We can't just be half-baked with conspiracy theories and kind of just pat it down. We either have to validate that these conspiracy theories are real or they're not. I know where I come down on the matter. They don't exist. This is part of the painful healing process for the Republican Party for us to move past this moment in time. This temporary moment of insanity is what I think history will reflect of this time being Republicans."

"So were they focused on the former president's efforts to find 11,780 votes, as he said, just one more than he needed to win?" asked anchor Erin Burnett, trying to turn the subject to what Duncan discussed in court. "Was it mostly focused on that, or the fake elector scheme where there was a slate of fake electors put forth in Georgia? Their access to voting machines? What are you able to tell us?"

"I know this isn't the answer you want to hear, but it was a wide-ranging conversation across a lot of different topics," said Duncan. "As the president of the [Georgia] Senate, I had the purview of committees and legislation and misinformation, and of course, I spoke out very early in the process against the misinformation. And really, it was to the core of what I wanted to, right? Within hours of the election, it seemed obvious what Donald Trump's play was, to spread misinformation and start millions of little grass fires. And I felt like myself and millions of Republicans would tamp it down. The unfortunate part was there wasn't the millions of Republicans behind a handful of us, and unfortunately, the fire burned out of control and two and a half years later we're still in the position where we are there with this guy leading our Republican nomination process."

"I do think this is going to be a pivot point, a changing tide," Duncan repeated. "It's an opportunity for somebody to step up and do the right thing here, totally turn their back on Donald Trump's ways and past and lead the party in a direction that is better, and to join us to fix this mess that Joe Biden put us in."

