‘Our vindication will come’: Trump vows to ‘take back power’ from ‘sinister people’

Donald Trump issued his own version of a call for hope and change in a video released Wednesday.

The former president urged his supporters who believe that he’s the victim of political persecution to “not despair, and do not lose hope.”

“Under crooked Joe Biden, our country is going through some very difficult times. The rule of law is being destroyed and the justice system is being wielded as a weapon against Joe Biden's political opponents, me primarily,” Trump said.

“Over the past few months, I've heard from countless Americans who are deeply disturbed by these appalling political persecutions and attacks. I want to say to you today, do not despair, and do not lose hope. Every injustice they throw at us, every hoax witch hunt and abuse of power must only harden our will and steel to resolve to save our nation. This is the nation we love.”

The former president said “vindication” will come during the upcoming presidential election, which he said is “the most important election in the history of our country.”

”Our vindication will come on election day 2024. We will take back power from these lunatic, sick and sinister people. We will expose their corruption for history to see and justice will be done. So keep on fighting and turn all of our frustration and your frustration and energy into determination to achieve an epic victory in November 2024,” Trump said.

“Nothing is more important, this will be the most important election in the history of our country.

“Our country is going bad. Our country is going into a communist state. We can't let that happen.”

